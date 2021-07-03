Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Telstra Co. Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Telstra in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telstra’s FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Telstra alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on TLSYY. UBS Group downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53. Telstra has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.