John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $43,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,433 shares of company stock valued at $913,511. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

JBT opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $78.99 and a 52-week high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

