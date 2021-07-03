John Wood Buys 3,930 Shares of InfraStrata plc (LON:INFA) Stock

InfraStrata plc (LON:INFA) insider John Wood purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £903.90 ($1,180.95).
Shares of LON INFA opened at GBX 23.40 ($0.31) on Friday. InfraStrata plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.20 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.38 ($0.78). The company has a market cap of £28.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.45.
InfraStrata Company Profile
