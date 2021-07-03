John Wood Buys 3,930 Shares of InfraStrata plc (LON:INFA) Stock

InfraStrata plc (LON:INFA) insider John Wood purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £903.90 ($1,180.95).

Shares of LON INFA opened at GBX 23.40 ($0.31) on Friday. InfraStrata plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.20 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.38 ($0.78). The company has a market cap of £28.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.45.

InfraStrata Company Profile

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the energy infrastructure development and operation of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009.

