Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,430 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,108,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.36. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

