Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $54,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,397,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341,754. The stock has a market cap of $252.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.05. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $159.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,727 shares of company stock worth $19,453,172. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

