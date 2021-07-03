Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,846 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $33,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,187. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $194.76 and a one year high of $275.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

