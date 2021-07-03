Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,058 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130,061 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after acquiring an additional 134,065 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.76.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.79. 1,599,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.31. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

