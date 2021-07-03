Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,535 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 80,860 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of American Express worth $66,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.35.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $168.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,652. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.24. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

