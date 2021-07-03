Jonestrading Reaffirms Buy Rating for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LIFE. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. As a group, analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $11,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.