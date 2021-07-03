JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.59

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.59 and last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 17364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YY. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 35.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

