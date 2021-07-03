JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 40,394 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.49% of Forterra worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,661 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Forterra by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Forterra by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 60,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Forterra by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Forterra by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 128,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 39,097 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRTA opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.47.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter.

FRTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

