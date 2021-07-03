JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 745,794 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 745,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLX. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $309,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:RLX opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

