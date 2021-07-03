JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 3,218.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $226,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,640 shares of company stock worth $409,095. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.