JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.28 Million Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOOR opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $76.36 and a one year high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

