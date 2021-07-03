JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 602,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

