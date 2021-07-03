Julia Aijun Wang Sells 308 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.06, for a total value of $107,510.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BGNE opened at $339.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $388.97.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BeiGene by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BGNE shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.33.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.