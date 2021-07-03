Julia Aijun Wang Sells 308 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.06, for a total value of $107,510.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BGNE opened at $339.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $388.97.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on BGNE shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.33.
About BeiGene
BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.