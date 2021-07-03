Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Neil Miotto Buys 6,368 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Neil Miotto bought 6,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neil Miotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $77,406.00.

KLR opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleyra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,174,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 828.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

