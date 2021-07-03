Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) PT Raised to C$5.75 at Desjardins

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$5.65 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRRGF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Karora Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KRRGF opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.32. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

