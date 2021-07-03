Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 327.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of KMF opened at $7.55 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

