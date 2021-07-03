KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.3 days.

Shares of KBCSF stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $84.52.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

