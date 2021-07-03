KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,008,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832,144 shares during the period. KE makes up about 6.4% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $171,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KE by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in KE by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.85. 3,542,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,347. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEKE. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

