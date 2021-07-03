Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,003 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $105,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,204,000 after purchasing an additional 354,082 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after buying an additional 92,227 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.