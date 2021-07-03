Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,217 shares.The stock last traded at $24.01 and had previously closed at $24.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $930.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.20.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

