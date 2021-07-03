Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,217 shares.The stock last traded at $24.01 and had previously closed at $24.30.
The stock has a market capitalization of $930.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.20.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.
About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
