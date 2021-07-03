Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KDP. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.71. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

