KeyCorp Comments on Magna International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Shares of MGA opened at $93.34 on Friday. Magna International has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magna International by 4,740.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after buying an additional 417,427 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 2,473.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after buying an additional 440,267 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 44.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 231,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 71,346 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at $14,237,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 502.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

