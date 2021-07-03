KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WideOpenWest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

WOW has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

WOW opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.64. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

