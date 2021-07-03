Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Keyera stock opened at C$33.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.22.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 680.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,839,682.50.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

