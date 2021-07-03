Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,288 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

