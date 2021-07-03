Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Raised by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.57 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

