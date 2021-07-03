Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19,531.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $90,242.14 and $19,531.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00133344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00170335 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,477.98 or 1.00029587 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars.

