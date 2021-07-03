Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after buying an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $52,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after buying an additional 981,621 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,650,000 after buying an additional 880,790 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Europe began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.90.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,889 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.