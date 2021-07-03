Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 391 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.36). 25,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 153,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418 ($5.46).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Knights Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

The firm has a market cap of £338.83 million and a P/E ratio of -186.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 417.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

