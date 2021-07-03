KnoxFS (new) (KFX) Market Cap Tops $175,820.65

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, KnoxFS (new) has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One KnoxFS (new) coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KnoxFS (new) has a market cap of $175,820.65 and $10,041.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00132655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00169767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,553.66 or 1.00037121 BTC.

About KnoxFS (new)

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 412,918 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

