KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNYJY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised KONE Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Danske raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KONE Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KNYJY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,689. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.85.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

