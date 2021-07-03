Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after acquiring an additional 458,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

