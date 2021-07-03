Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEP. Citigroup cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nomura cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 939,997 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 186,879 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 135,538 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

