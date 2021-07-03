Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,871 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGS. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,803,000 after purchasing an additional 694,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,952,000 after purchasing an additional 720,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

PAGS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.85. 1,187,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,075. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

