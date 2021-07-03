Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 28,752 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,752 shares during the period. Kingsoft Cloud accounts for about 1.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $29,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $3,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $2,489,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 26.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,199. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.10.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KC. Macquarie decreased their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

