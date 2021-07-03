Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Act Two Investors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 436,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 609,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $170,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 986,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,048. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.28.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.