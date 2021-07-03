Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NJR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.06. 319,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.