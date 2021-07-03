Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRA. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.40. Kraton has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Kraton will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,597,000 after purchasing an additional 273,717 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

