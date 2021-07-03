Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scott I. Anderson Sells 7,333 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scott I. Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $210,677.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KTOS stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

