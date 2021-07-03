L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,926 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,707,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

NYSE LHX opened at $219.44 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $224.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.11.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

