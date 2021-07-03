Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LIF. Eight Capital increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.57.

TSE LIF opened at C$47.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.22. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$23.47 and a 52 week high of C$50.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.9100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.14%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

