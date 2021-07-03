Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Insider Stuart Crow Purchases 544,870 Shares

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) insider Stuart Crow acquired 544,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$54,487.00 ($38,919.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Lake Resources Company Profile

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

