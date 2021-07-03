LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNXSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

