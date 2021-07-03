Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,249 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 626,235 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

