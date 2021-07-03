Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $484,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $315,372,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,037 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.2285 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

