Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $607,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 203,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $85,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,274.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,197 shares of company stock worth $4,510,317. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $316.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.53 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.