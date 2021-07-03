Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,680 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 193,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $26,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,351 shares during the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCY opened at $65.75 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

